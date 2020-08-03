Monday, August 3, 2020 – A fight erupted in a flightfrom Amsterdam to Ibiza in Spain after two “drunk” British passengers refused to wear face masks.

From the video shared on social media, other passengers are seen trying to break up the fight between a topless man and another passenger.

According to reports, the topless man had been drinking vodka and had refused to wear a face mask despite the airline specifically asking passengers to wear face coverings from the first boarding call until they reach the arrival gate.

A spokesperson for the airline said:

“Two unruly passengers refused to wear their face masks and they were bothering their fellow passengers physically and verbally.”

“The pilot informed the local authorities and upon arrival, both passengers were arrested.”

“The flight safety was not compromised during the flight.”

Spain is one of the countries that were hardest hit by the Coronavirus but life is slowly returning to normal.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST