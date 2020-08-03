Olivado

Job Advertisement: Field Liaison Officer

Job Summary: Working closely with the zonal head and the field officers, the extension auxiliary shall mobilize farmers in order to ensure the company production objectives and targets are realized.

Job Description

Technical Assistance and Harvesting Operation Duties

Mobilization and recruitment of farmers.

Establish harvesting projection.

Provide technical advice to farmers as per the Organic/Fair Trade/GlobalGAP standards.

Ensure and maintain good relations between farmers and the company.

Train farmers as per Olivado Training programme.

Provide the Zonal Head with weekly reports on production and other matters as outlined in the Internal Management System.

Prepare and submit all records and documents as required by the Internal Management System in a timely manner.

Supervise harvesting operations.

Other duties assigned by the Zonal Head.

Compliance Duties

Following up on closure of non-compliances identified during internal inspection.

Address areas for improvements noted during the internal inspections.

Data collection duties

Collection of data to assist with the understanding of the growth and production of the avocado crop and other information to assist the understanding and improvement of oil production.

Informing the company of activities of competitors and other activities that may affect the company’s operations, including county government activities.

Update database with current and correct details

Job Specification:

At least form four level of education or equivalent. Tertiary training in a discipline related to agriculture is an added advantage.

Thorough knowledge of the geography of Meru, Tharaka Nithi and Embu counties.

Two or more years of experience in fruits and vegetable business in small and medium farmers scheme in Kenya.

Visit farms / farmers / farmer groups on regular basis to follow up and track the implementation of projects.

Ability to ride a Motorcycle with a valid riding licence.

Knowledge on key avocado production villages in Meru, Tharaka Nithi and Embu counties.

Excellent Kimeru, Kiembu, Kiswahili and English reading, writing and speaking skills.

Proficient in computer application packages including MS- Word and Excel.

Ability to work independently and within a team.

Ability to communicate effectively with the farmers / farmers groups.

Energetic and able to walk long distances looking for farm (ers).

Ability to work on odd days including working during weekends

Good organizational and record keeping skills.

Ability to contribute to the planning of the company’s future relationships with farmer suppliers and future strategic development of the company.

Ability to adapt and work in other zones when required

Confidentiality: All documents are confidential and should not be shared with any person. As an extension Auxiliary you are the contact person between the company and its suppliers. The contracts with farmers and the details of their farms must remain confidential.

How to Apply

Qualified candidates both female and male are encouraged to apply.

Send your applications latest closure of business 5th of August 2020 to judith@olivado.com.

Your cover letter should entail all your qualifications and experience.

Only candidates meeting the expected qualifications will be contacted.