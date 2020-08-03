Monday August 3, 2020 – Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chief Executive Officer, Ezra Chiloba, has threatened former IEBC commissioner, Dr Royslene Akombe, after she threatened to reveal those who killed former IEBC ICT manager, Chris Msando, in 2017.

Msando, who had assured Kenyans of a foolproof 2017 presidential election, was killed in Kikuyu and his body dumped in a coffee farm in Muguga.

Msando’s murder sparked a heated debate in the country with countless people calling for an immediate probe.

Three years later, no one has ever been arrested over the murder.

This week, former IEBC Commissioner, Roselyn Akombe, claimed that Msando was ‘sold out’ by his colleagues.

She further said that she is willing to testify at an inquest if there is one, and likened the killers to Judas Iscariot.

However, Chiloba threatened Akombe with dire consequences should she testify in Msando’s killing inquest.

“Do not attempt to rewrite history. Our silence is not your license,” read an email allegedly authored by Chiloba to Akombe.

When contacted, Chiloba remained mum over the issue.

The Kenyan DAILY POST