Monday, August 3, 2020 – There was drama in Kiriaini-Murang’a County after a man who had eloped with a barmaid in Nairobi returned home.

According to Tabitha Wangari, the wife, her husband left her after he received his tea farming bonus early February 2020.

“Alipewa bonus ya Majani karibu Ksh 170,000 alafu akauza mbuzi na kuku tano akisema hatarudi huku Tena… Wakachukuana na Shiku huyo Wa bar ati juu ni mrembo na mchanga waende Nairobi kukula raha…,” said the wife.

According to the husband identified as Samson Waithaka, Shiku used charms on him so as to get his money.

” Bonus ilipotoka, Shiku alianza kunionyesha tumapenzi, alikuwa ananifanya vitu bibi yangu hajai nifanyia… Alikuwa anaguza kipara, ananifinyafinya vidole za mguu na tuvitu twingine wewe tutamu,” Samson said.

Samson alleges that it was all good in Nairobi, Kasarani area where they had rented a 1 bedroom home until early last month when they spent all the money.

Shiku threw him out like a dog and brought in another man.

He said that he had furnished the house and bought a 47 inch TV for her.

After returning back home in Murangá, he tried begging his wife to take him back but his pleas fell on deaf ears.

She told him to go back to Nairobi and stay with Shiku, the bar tender who had squandered his money.

“Sasa ananiambia ako na bwana mwingine, miezi tatu tu ndio anacomplain ati nilienda, anihurumie tu, Sina chochote isipokuwa hizi nguo. Shiku alichukua hadi simu yangu,” Samson lamented.







