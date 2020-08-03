Monday August 3, 2020 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) chairman, John Mbadi, has asked Kenyans not to blame Raila Odinga over the ongoing stalemate in the revenue sharing formula for the Counties.

During the voting of the sharing of revenue bill at the Senate last week, Raila Odinga was accused of abandoning traditional support bases by supporting the bill that would have disenfranchised North Eastern and Coast regions which are his political backyards.

Raila came under a scathing attack by Coast MPs who accused him of failing to rally his troops to reject the contentious formula that would have reduced money in those marginalized Counties.

But in an interview with a local daily on Sunday, Mbadi, who is also the Suba MP, said the revenue sharing formula is not an ODM problem but a national matter that lies squarely in the hands of Senators.

Mbadi said it would be prudent for those who blame Raila to focus on Jubilee leaders, President Uhuru Kenyatta and DP William Ruto.

He cited the case of Nairobi’s Johnson Sakaja and to some extent Philip Mpaayei of Kajiado who defied the position taken by President Kenyatta’s Kieleweke side.

“Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji who is Uhuru’s friend and is leading the BBI voted against the position of the majority.”

“How come no one is looking at that?” Mbadi asked.

He concluded by saying it was hypocritical for Ruto’s allies to blame Raila yet Senators allied to the DP supported the formula.

“Why not tell Ruto to ask the senators of Nandi, Bomet, Kericho, Laikipia, Nakuru, and Meru’s Mithika Linturi to vote against the population matrix?” he asked.

The Kenyan DAILY POST