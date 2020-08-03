Sunday August 2, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has asked the Senate to solve the stalemate surrounding the revenue-sharing formula without any County losing cash.

Speaking at the burial ceremony of Aldai MP, Cornelius Serem’s mother at Mosombor Primary School in Nandi County, Ruto said that there is need for Senators to unite the country.

He noted that it was not wise for some devolved units to receive more resources while others lose as demanded by President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

“It is the constitutional mandate and responsibility of the Senate to come up with a revenue-sharing formula for us to move forward but it should be done in a manner that ensures unity of our country.”

“We are urging them to use wisdom,” said DP Ruto, who was accompanied by more than 10 Tanga Tanga lawmakers.

“I am aware that Nandi is one of the Counties to benefit but it does not mean that Turkana has to lose,” he added.

According to Ruto, there is nothing barring the Senate from ensuring that equity is attained in the proposed revenue-sharing formula by the Commission on Revenue Allocation.

He asked Senators not to allow themselves to be bullied by outside forces to pass things that are detrimental to their people.

The Senate united on Tuesday to defeat Uhuru and Raila’s formula on sharing revenue to Counties based on population.

