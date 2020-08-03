Monday August 3, 2020 – Former IEBC commissioner, Dr Rosylene Akombe, has finally confirmed that ex-IEBC CEO, Ezra Chiloba, may have had something to do with the killing of the commission’s ICT Manager Chris Msando in 2017.

Msando, who had assured Kenyans of a foolproof 2017 presidential election, was killed in Kikuyu and his body dumped in a coffee farm in Muguga.

On Wednesday last week, Akombe, who is in exile in the United States, revealed that Msando was led to ‘the slaughterhouse’ by IEBC insiders.

She said she is willing to testify at an inquest if there is one, and likened the killers to Judas Iscariot.

However, on Sunday, Chiloba sent a threatening message to Akombe after she said she will reveal Msando’s killers.

“Do not attempt to rewrite history.”

“Our silence is not your license,” read an email authored by Chiloba to Akombe

Akombe said ‘Chiloba’s threats’ were a confirmation of her earlier assertions that Msando’s death was clearly an inside job.

“It confirms my call for an inquiry.”

“Kenyans deserve the truth.”

“I owe it to you,” Akombe maintained on Sunday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST