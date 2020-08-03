Monday, August 3, 2020 – A notorious gang of M-Pesa fraudsters that has been posing as Safaricom and StarTimes employees to steal from unsuspecting Kenyans was nabbed on Sunday by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI)

The gang usuallyparks their Safaricom and StarTimes branded vehicles on busy spots in the city and displays a range of merchandise such as electronic devices and laptops which they purport to be giving away.

Their popular operating spots include Tea Room on Mfangano Street next to Sizzling Hotel and around Globe Cinema round-about.

The syndicate ten lures unsuspecting members of the public, that have used Safaricom lines for more than two years and StarTimes customers, to be rewarded with new phones and other electronic items.

The unsuspecting victims are then requested to register to win a prize by sending some amount through M-Pesa and in the process, the gang members note the victim’s M-Pesa PIN after which the fraudsters transfer their money while pretending to activate their accounts.

Sometimes, they ask victims to hand over their identity cards for registration and in the process, the gang notes the year of birth.

Since most Kenyans use their year of birth as their M-Pesa PIN, this makes it easy for fraudsters to transfer money from their victims’ accounts.

Those arrested include John Ngethe Mwaura, who is said to be the gang leader, Timothy Njena Mwaura, whose vehicle is used by the suspected fraudsters and Kelvin Kamau Muturi, the syndicate driver.

Others also nabbed during the operation were Geoffrey Ngari Githui, Peter Gitau Kibe, Kamande Ndungu and an employee identified as Benard Thuita Maina.

So far, a number of victims have recorded their statements with the police.

