Our client, a Safaricom dealer, wishes to recruit a qualified and experienced personnel in the below position:
Customer Executive
This person will be responsible for Customer service, floor device sales; service interactions etc
Minimum Requirements:
- Degree in Customer service / Sales / Marketing
- Diploma in the above fields or with +4 years customer service or sales experience in the same or similar position
- Experience in Shop floor operations and device sales with a proven record in meeting targets
- Excellent customer service skills with the ability to empathise with the customer
- Experience working with Safaricom or its dealership in the above position
- Excellent interpersonal, presentation and written communication skills
- Ability to work under pressure and meet targets and deadlines
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates are invited to submit a Cover Letter and Curriculum Vitae indicating the position applied for, current and expected remuneration package to jukumuagency@gmail.comDeadline of application is 15/08/2020