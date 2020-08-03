Our client, a Safaricom dealer, wishes to recruit a qualified and experienced personnel in the below position:

Customer Executive

This person will be responsible for Customer service, floor device sales; service interactions etc

Minimum Requirements:

Degree in Customer service / Sales / Marketing

Diploma in the above fields or with +4 years customer service or sales experience in the same or similar position

Experience in Shop floor operations and device sales with a proven record in meeting targets

Excellent customer service skills with the ability to empathise with the customer

Experience working with Safaricom or its dealership in the above position

Excellent interpersonal, presentation and written communication skills

Ability to work under pressure and meet targets and deadlines

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates are invited to submit a Cover Letter and Curriculum Vitae indicating the position applied for, current and expected remuneration package to jukumuagency@gmail.comDeadline of application is 15/08/2020