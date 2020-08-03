Customer Service Representative – FMCG

Reporting to: Sales Manager

Gross Salary: Competitive

Location: Githunguri

Our client is a leading Dairy Farmers Co-operative Society dealing with processed dairy products and fresh milk.

They seek to hire a customer service representative to ensure proper records management and support the sales team.

Responsibilities

Ensure timely sales payment and overdue collections as per company policy.

Vet new customer account opening process while striving to increase customer database within designated market region.

Keep an updated database of all the distributors and other customers and their designated areas of coverage.

Prepare weekly market intelligence reports and daily activity reports for the designated market region as per defined reporting structure.

Ensure all sales assistants do their stock reconciliations daily.

Ensure proper planning for logistics for the depot sales team.

Ensure good customer relations with all customers in your route.

Qualifications

A Bachelor’s degree in business discipline or social sciences.

Diploma in sales and marketing.

Three years’ experience in FMCG.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills (articulate) coupled with good listening and critical reasoning skills.

Good planner, well organized with the ability to deliver deadlines and sales targets strictly.

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience, please send your CV only quoting the job title and area of preference on the email subject eg. Customer Service Representative – FMCG to hr@fresha.co.ke before close of business 7th August 2020. Kindly indicate current/last salary on your CV.

N.B: We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing.

Only candidates short-listed for an interview will be contacted.