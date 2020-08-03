Monday, August 3, 2020 – Controversial city preacher, Victor Kanyari, the f0under of Salvation Healing Ministries Church, is still making boss moves.

Kanyari came to the limelight after former KTN investigative reporter, Mohammed Ali, unearthed how he stage manages miracles to fool his brainwash congregants and con desperate Kenyans who planted a seed in form of money, expecting to receive miracles.

Kanyari has added another guzzler to his parking lot.

The notorious preacher posted a video on his social platform unveiling his new beast – a Landcruiser V8.

An unidentified slay queen is heard singing the popular Katrina love song as Kanyari unveils his new beast.

See video and photo of his new car.

The Kenyan DAILY POST