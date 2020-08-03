Monday August 3, 2020 – Landlords in Isiolo County may end up behind bars for removing tenants’ doors and throwing out their property.

This was revealed by County Commissioner, Herman Shambi, who warned landlords and asked them to style up, saying the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta is not going to entertain them as they harass and chase innocent Kenyans over rent.

Speaking after inspecting a house of a security guard identified as Ashford Murithi whose door was demolished while he was at work, the commissioner explained that landlords or caretakers will be charged with theft if they forcefully break into tenants’ houses and throw out their belongings.

“A person who demolishes another’s house and takes property from it, that will be treated as a crime and theft.”

“We shall hunt him down and arrest him.”

“Removing someone else’s door is inhumanity but throwing his property is a crime and the law must take its course.”

“When Covid-19 subsides, that is when life will resume normalcy,” he stated.

Murithi, who lives in Isiolo, told the press that he had gone to work at night as a guard but when he returned, he found the door to his house missing over a Ksh1,000 rent arrears.

He said that the landlord had issued a notice for some tenants to vacate and that when he got home from work, his table, chairs and a bed were missing.

“I returned and found my door missing because of Ksh1,000 and the deadline had not reached.”

“I get paid every 5th of every month and he knows that.”

“I lost a bed, chairs, maize and a sound system and I have already made a report.”

“The missing property is estimated at Ksh15,000,” Murithi narrated.

The County Commissioner appealed to landlords and their caretakers to be lenient to families noting that the pandemic had led to job losses across the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST