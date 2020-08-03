Monday, August 3, 2020 – Controversial blogger Edgar Obare was arraigned atKiambu Law Courts on Monday and charged with sharing confidential travel documents of Governor Joho’s alleged sidechick and YouTuber, Natalie Wanjiru Githinji alias Natalie Tewa.

Obare, who was arrested on Thursday in Kisumu and taken to the DCI headquarters in Nairobi for questioning, spent the weekend at Gigiri Police Station.

The charge sheet read:

“On diverse dates between 9th July and 13th July 2020, at an unknown place, within the Republic of Kenya, using your social media accounts, you unlawfully disclosed to your online followers, personal data to wit visa belonging to one Natalie Wanjiru Githinji without her consent”

Obare disclosed that Natalie Tewa accompanied Joho to Dubai in the famous lavish private jet by sharing her visa on Instagram.

According to section 72 of the Data Protection Act, any person that shares private data without consent shall be liable to a fine not exceeding Sh3million or to an imprisonment term not exceeding 10 years, or both.

The blogger, who was represented by lawyer Titus Munene Kinyua denied the charges and was ordered to await a ruling on his bail application for Monday afternoon.

