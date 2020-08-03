Sunday August 2, 2020 – COTU Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, made a grand entry in Kabarak yesterday when he visited KANU Party Chairman, Gideon Moi, at his home.

Known for his flamboyance, the COTU boss took to the skies in a silver-grey helicopter and landed on the private runway located within Gideon’s compound.

Security personnel were stationed at the airstrip as he stepped off his chopper donning a KANU cowboy hat.

Senator Moi was there to welcome him as well, with the two pictured deep in conversation along the airstrip before proceeding to the main house.

The Baringo Senator was playing host to a group of leaders from Western Kenya including Council of Governors Chairman, Wycliffe Oparanya, and Devolution Cabinet Secretary, Eugene Wamalwa, National Assembly Majority Whip, Emmanuel Wangwe, among others.

According to a statement issued by Moi’s Communications Aide, Alex Kiprotich, the meeting mainly touched on politics and development plans.

“The discussion centred on current political happenings, the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) and how KANU, Jubilee and other like-minded parties like ODM can work together ahead of 2022,” the statement reads in part.

The leaders assured Moi that they were committed to working together to unite the country.

Prior to making their way to Moi’s home, the group of leaders had toured various parts of Baringo County.

Interestingly, the visitors represented the three major political parties: Oparanya for ODM, Wangwe for Jubilee and Moi heading his KANU outfit.

This led to speculation regarding the possibility that the meeting could, in all likelihood, have involved discussions over a potential coalition in the build-up to the 2022 General Elections.

The Kenyan DAILY POST