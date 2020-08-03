Monday August 3, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has scoffed at Senate Majority Whip, Irungu Kang’ata, over his recent remarks in which he threatened to sabotage the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Kang’ata had told Opposition Senators to pass the controversial revenue sharing formula and that failure to do so will lead to rejection of the handshake by Mt Kenya region.

But his remarks did not go down well with the President who reportedly issued gag orders against Irungu, asking him to desist from making such sentiments and instead leave the matter to him.

The President’s move against Irungu came after Senators voted against the formula which was in turn blamed on the Chief Whip over his remarks of threatening the handshake partners.

Confirming the President’s action, Kang’ata said he had been in talks with the Head of State and had decided to stop commenting on the matter.

“I have been in talks with the President severally, and I have now decided to stop addressing this matter in public until we solve the standoff,” said Kang’ata.

Uhuru is reported to have taken control of the matter and instructed Treasury CS Ukur Yattani to organise for a meeting with Governors to find an alternative way to share the money.

The money that is set to be released is meant for paying salaries and help in the fight against COVID-19 while waiting for Senators to end the stalemate over the revenue formula.

The Kenyan DAILY POST