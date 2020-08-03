Oasis Healthcare Group Limited is a group of Specialist Doctors working and operating across the country since 2010 under a group-based practice model.

We currently have facilities in the following counties: Kisii, Nyamira, Migori, Homa Bay, Siaya, Uasin-Gishu, Kitui, Nairobi, Kakamega, Bungoma and Nakuru.

We are looking to fill the following positions with qualified and suitable individuals willing to join us.

Job Title: Administrator

Job Location: Migori

(1 Position)

General Description: The Administrator is accountable for provision of expert management services to the (medical, dental, physiotherapy, etc.) practice. These services are predominantly those of financial management and staff management.

Duties and Responsibilities shall include but not limited to:

The Administrator will be accountable to the Chief Executive Officer for:

The performance of staff other than practitioners

The organizational review and personnel management function for a team of staff carrying out a range of clerical, technical and professional activities

Provision of accurate and timely financial data

Development of organization systems to maximize productivity in the workplace

Development of business plans to meet the objectives of the practice and its Directors

Maintenance of the assets of the practice

Continuous review of the operating environment of the practice

Public Relations and marketing

Staff Performance

Recruitment, induction, and training of staff other than practitioners.

Determination of the work of these staff, including position definition, task types and task allocation in response to the needs of the practice.

Development and review of systems of staff performance appraisal and training needs analysis.

Review of the performance of staff.

Reward (+/-) staff within parameters agreed with the Chief Executive Officer.

Development and maintenance of appropriate human resources systems.

Assistance to Clinical services manager with recruitment of practitioners

Training of staff as appropriate.

Financial Performance

Development and maintenance of systems of accounting for all monies earned by the practice and expended by the practice and allocations to practitioners as appropriate.

Preparation of meaningful and timely financial reports as required by the CEO

Preparation of statutory reports and accounts.

Provision of payroll services to the clinic.

Maintenance of records.

Collection of debt.

Productivity

Development and maintenance of systems, including appropriate measurement, for:

Staff performance.

Fee recovery.

Purchase and use of consumables.

Provision of services to the company

Hours of operation.

Types of services provided by the clinic.

Return on investment, etc.

Undertake analysis of business issues and make decisions, give comments and/or make recommendations as appropriate.

Business Planning

In consultation with the CEO and clinical services manager, determination of goals and objectives for the practice for (1-3) years.

Preparation of budgets and annual plans to meet the objectives of the practice and the directors

Develop comprehensive knowledge about the business and its development practices, its marketing activities, prospective clients, and the trends for the industry

Analyze current and past expense budgets, sales, service deficiencies, and revenues.

Engage in market research in order to identify new opportunities for business

Explain to potential customers about the various benefits offered by company services; following them up so as to close the business deals

Respond to queries and complaints from clients as regards the company’s products; this should be done in a timely fashion

Develop business proposals for existing and new customers

Develop innovative strategies for retaining clients; this includes undertaking interviews in order to get feedback and incorporate it into the growth plan

Development of staff competencies in line with plan requirements.

Develop strategies for change and growth.

Asset Maintenance

Development and maintenance of equipment registers, including depreciation schedules.

Schedule and ensure routine and non-routine maintenance of equipment.

Advise on purchase and replacement of equipment, and methods of funding.

Advise on and arrange appropriate insurances for continuation of the business.

Operating Environment

Maintain knowledge of and comply with government legislation and regulation.

Maintain knowledge of and comply with contractual obligations of the facility.

Maintain knowledge of and comply with any relevant industrial award.

Maintain knowledge of impending changes to the political, economic, legislative and physical environments of the clinic.

Develop appropriate strategies for change.

With directors and staff, develop and maintain appropriate Practices and Procedures for the business.

Job Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in Business related course

Must be a CPA Holder.

At least 2 years’ experience.

Leadership and team-building experience.

Ability to do planning, devise and review systems for operational efficiency and control.

Skills in accounting and business reporting.

Knowledge of relevant legislation.

Knowledge of employment conditions.

Decision making competence.

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your Cover Letter and CV only to hr@oasishealthcaregroup.com quoting the job title with the word Kitui or Homa Bay or Kisii on the email Subject.

Alternatively;

Courier and hand delivered applications can be dropped at any of our affiliates where we have the vacancies.

NOTE:

We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing.

Only candidates short-listed for an interview will be contacted.

Indicate your salary expectation in your application.

Applications to reach us before close of business 7th August 2020.

“Oasis Healthcare Group Limited is an equal opportunity employer”