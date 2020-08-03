Vacancies in a Motor Vehicle Servicing Company

Our client, a Retailer Petroleum and Motor Service Industry, wishes to recruit competent personnel in the below positions to operate within Nairobi and its environs.

Administrator (Female)

The incumbent will be responsible for organizing office operations and procedures, controlling correspondence both internal and external, supplier management, customer management, management of support staff, giving administrative support to the executive and management team.

This potion requires a highly experienced, mature and assertive person who can effectively run a busy office without supervision.

Minimum qualifications:

Diploma / Degree in Business Management / Administration / Customer Service / Sales and Marketing or a related field

At least 4 years’ experience in the same or a similar position

Good track record on effective office management

Excellent interpersonal, presentation and communication skills both written and verbal

A person with high regards to customers with an ability to maintain good customer relationships

A highly independent and confidential person

Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates are invited to submit a Cover Letter and Curriculum Vitae indicating current and expected remuneration package to jukumuagency@gmail.com.

The subject line should clearly indicate the position/and or category applied for.

Deadline of application is 15/08/2020