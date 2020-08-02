Sunday, August 02, 2020 – Kenya has recorded 690 new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the country to 22,053.

According to Health CS, Mutahi Kagwe, the new cases were detected from 5,393 samples.

The new cases consist of 492 males and 198 females.

At the same time, 5 people succumbed to the virus over the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 369.

But on the bright side, 58 patients have been discharged from various hospitals and home-based care after being declared free from the virus bringing the number of recoveries to 8,477.

Nairobi continues to lead in the new infections with 535 cases as Westlands and Lang’ata emerge as Covid-19 hotspots in the city.

The 535 cases in Nairobi are distributed as follows, Westlands 63, Lang’ata 44, Dagoretti North and Dagoretti South 43 each, Embakasi East 40, Starehe 38, Kamukunji 32 and Makadara 30.

Embakasi South recorded 29, Kasarani 27, Kibra 25, Embakasi West 23, Roysambu 21, Embakasi North 20, Embakasi Central 19, Ruaraka 19 and Mathare 19.

The Kenyan DAILY POST