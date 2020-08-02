Saturday August 1, 2020 – Nairobi Senator, Johnson Sakaja, has said that his life is in danger over his hard stand against the new formula of sharing revenue in counties.

In his amendment on Tuesday, Sakaja wanted Counties to retain the current revenue allocation formula saying no County should lose money because of the new formula.

However, President Uhuru Kenyatta and his cartels wanted the new formula adopted so that it can benefit some few Counties in Mt Kenya region and disenfranchise most of the Counties in North Eastern and Coast regions.

After the rejection of the bill, Uhuru was angry and according to Sakaja, he is being trailed by six undercover police officers from Tuesday evening.

In a statement to Kenyans on Friday, Sakaja said the six police officers are using an unofficial Isuzu car registration number KBZ 317X to trail him.

“National Police Service, kindly advice your six officers who’ve been trailing me all afternoon in a white Isuzu KBZ 317X to have some more tact.”

“If they want a presentation on the formula that unites Kenya, give them my number. I’m available.”

“They sped off when I blew their cover,” Sakaja said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST