Saturday August 1, 2020 – Third Way Alliance party leader, Dr Ekuru Aukot, is swimming in murky waters after a city woman sued him for child support.

In suit papers, Beatrice Kikunga went to court accusing the “Punguza Mzigo” hero of impregnating him three years ago and deserting his three year old boy.

“We stayed together since 2011 and we were blessed with a child in August 2017.”

“Our relationship was steady until early 2018 when Aukot neglected us and declined to take responsibility for the minor despite knowing that the child has to be provided with basic needs,” Kikunga stated in her suit papers

The lady demanded that Aukot be directed to pay over Ksh 100,000 per month for a house help, entertainment, utilities, rent and the child’s basic needs (food, shelter and clothing).

Aukot was also sued for contempt of court after he declined to conduct a DNA test in February 2020 as directed by the court.

“Aukot totally ignored the order to ascertain the minor’s paternity.”

“He did not even make an effort to comply,” Kikunga’s lawyer, Elvis Abenga, stated.

Kikunga added that she was jobless and was struggling with raising the child.

She also lamented that she was kicked out of her house over rent arrears.

“I am struggling by doing odd jobs yet the father can facilitate his maintenance and is an advocate of the High Court too,” Kikunga stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST