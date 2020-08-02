Saturday August 1, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto acted so fast after being slammed for flouting the Ministry of Health’s Covid-19 directives on burials.

Ruto attended the funeral of Hellena Cherobon Serem, mother to Aldai Member of Parliament, Cornelly Serem, who died on Sunday, July 26th.

While giving his speech during the burial, Ruto took time to hit out at the people of Nandi for convening in large numbers.

“I would like to thank the people of Nandi even though you have made a mistake because you have heard the Government’s directive concerning the gathering of people, haven’t you heard that people should only be 15?”

“I have tried counting people, I don’t know how they were counted to get to 15 but I would like to ask you wear a mask even though you have turned out in large numbers,” he noted.

Ruto warned the gathering about the Covid-19 pandemic being real and urged them not to take chances as infections in the country continue to spike.

He also sensitised the people to implement the infection prevention and control measures that include washing of hands, keeping social distance and wearing of masks among others.

The Deputy President also insisted that people should take a personal initiative to protect themselves because security officers will not be blamed when one contracts the deadly virus.

The Deputy President was slammed on Thursday for breaching Covid-19 guidelines on funerals after attending the burial of Reverend Peter Kania.

The send-off was graced by more than 15 people which is permitted by the Ministry of Health and also in attendance was Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe.

The Kenyan DAILY POST