Saturday, August 1, 2020 – The world ofacademia is mourning the death of renowned sociologist and University of Nairobi Lecturer, Dr. Ken Ouko, who succumbed to COVID-19 complications early on Saturday.

According to the UoN Communications Director, John Orindi, Dr. Ouko had been receiving medical care at the Aga Khan Hospital.

Dr. Ouko is the fourth UoN staffer to succumb to the novel coronavirus and according Vice Chancellor, Prof Stephen Kiama, the revered Lecturer’s death is a huge loss to the university.

His death comes as the number of Covid-19 cases and fatalities in the country continue to surge.

So far, Kenya has lost 364 people to Covid-19 with 23 people dying in the last 24 hours – the highest number of fatalities ever recorded in a single day since the first case was recorded in the country in March.

Kenyans have been paying tribute to the late Don and we have sampled a few below.









