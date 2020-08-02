Saturday August 1, 2020 – Parliament faces early dissolution depending on the outcome of a petition filed by the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) mentioned before the Chief Justice on Thursday, July 30th.

LSK filed a petition on July 17th with Chief Justice David Maraga calling for the dissolution of Parliament over its failure to implement the two-thirds gender rule.

Maraga directed that the Speaker of the National Assembly, Justin Muturi, and his Senate counterpart, Ken Lusaka, file their responses on the matter within 14 days of being served.

According to LSK President, Nelson Havi, the push to dissolve Parliament was supported by other actors frustrated by the institution’s failure to adhere to the Constitution.

“The Honorable CJ indicated in the Petitioners presence that the Speakers of the National Assembly and the Senate had earlier on sought time to enable their compliance with the orders of the Court and the Constitution of Kenya.”

“The Honorable Chief Justice indicated that he had not received any communication from the Speakers.”

“He confirmed that the time given to the Speakers had lapsed,” he stated.

The CJ directed that Attorney General Paul Kihara Kariuki be served with the petition in addition to the two Speakers.

The petition by LSK was one of six filed by various players seeking dissolution of Parliament over the issue.

The Kenyan DAILY POST