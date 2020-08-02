Saturday, August 1, 2020 – Russia’s President, Vladimir Putin, seems to have restored Russia to global prominence going by the current medical and scientific discoveries being witnessed in his country for the last 10 years.

After the end of the Soviet Union in December 1991, Russia disintegrated and it became a shadow of its former self.

However, since 2004, Russia has crawled back to global status thanks to the leadership of Vladimir Putin, a former KGB operative who rose through the ranks during the reign of Boris Yeltsin

On August 12th, Russia will become the first country on earth to approve a COVID -19 vaccine.

The vaccine, developed by Moscow’s Gamaleya Institute and the Russian Direct Investment Fund, may be approved for civilian use within three to seven days of registration by regulators, according to a person familiar with the process, who asked not to be identified because the information isn’t public.

The Gamaleya vaccine is expected to get conditional registration in August, meaning trials will still need to be conducted on another 1,600 people.

Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said, in a televised meeting of officials with President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, that production of the vaccine should begin in September.

“The key requirements for a vaccine are its proven effectiveness and safety so everything needs to be done very carefully and accurately,” Putin said at the end of the meeting.

“Our confidence in the vaccine must be absolute,” he added

The Kenyan DAILY POST