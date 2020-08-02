Saturday, August 1, 2020 – NTV news anchor,Smriti Vidyarthi, has opened up on how much she misses hugging her on-screen partner, Mark Masai.

Taking to Instagram, Smriti stated that since the first case of Coronavirus was confirmed in Kenya, she has not seen Mark Masai after they were put on different shifts.

She went on to reveal that before Covid-19, she had developed a habit of hugging him daily when she got to work and cracked jokes before they anchored the 9pm news.

She wrote:

“From seeing this guy 5 days a week, hugging him upon getting to work each day, busting jokes with him ahead of many bulletins, delivering the national news with him every 9pm…To NOT seeing him for FOUR MONTHS!”

“(We’re in separate shifts, thanks #covid19). You cannot blame me for just dying to hug him, when we met at the office today. Sadly, the hug did not happen (again, thanks Covid).

“Great to see you partner @mark_masai

“PS. We took off our masks just for this quick snap,” she added.

The two joined the Aga Khan owned media house in 2008 and have been working together as news co-anchors at NTV for nearly 11 years.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.