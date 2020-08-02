Sunday, August 2, 2020 – Vocal lawyer and self-declared general, Miguna Miguna, has caused a stir on social media after he shared photos of himself without the trademark cap.

Taking to social media, Miguna, who is exiled in Canada, stated that he decided to show off his bald head following constant calls from Kenyan authorities.

“Promises made, promises kept.

“Despots and their zombies have been demanding to see my head.

“Here it is,” he wrote.

This comes days after Miguna accused the likes of James Orengo and Raila Odinga of dying their hair black to look younger.

Netizens have had a field day reacting to his new look and we have sampled a few below.

See the photos and reaction below.

















