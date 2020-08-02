Saturday August 1, 2020 – Hundreds of Chinese nationals thronged to the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) yesterday in a bid to head back home.

This is even as Kenya opened its airspace to China among other selected countries to fly in and out of Kenya as they please.

Kenya Airways Communications Director, Dennis Kashero, explained that the group of Chinese nationals was scheduled to fly out of the country following a request by their national Government.

“The group is scheduled to fly to China on a repatriation flight.”

“These flights are approved via a bilateral agreement between nations,” he stated.

Footage of the long queues outside the international departure terminal at JKIA emerged, with several questioning how they would fly out, with international flights scheduled to resume today.

The rising cases of Covid-19 in the country have been mooted as a possible reason behind the mass exodus of foreigners.

Chinese nationals have been on the receiving end of backlash from Kenyans ever since a video of Kenyans being mistreated in Wuhan Province, China, went viral.

The inhumane way in which Kenyans and other African nationals were being treated sparked a diplomatic row that pushed the Asian country’s relations with African countries to the limit.

China has since reiterated its unflinching commitment to help out its partners in Africa to combat the pandemic.

The Kenyan DAILY POST