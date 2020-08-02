Sunday, August 1, 2020 – Due to the surging Covid-19 numbers in Nairobi, the Ministry of health has published a list of 14isolation and quarantine facilities within the city.

The facilities, which include nine public schools, will charge between Sh2, 000 and Sh5,200 a day.

This comes after President Uhuru announced that Government institutions, including stadia, upon designations as a public health facility shall be availed to the MoH for purposes of quarantine and treatment centres.

Below are the 14 institutions and their daily charges.

St. George’s Girls High School – Sh2000 a day

Nairobi School

Kenya Institute of Special Education.

Kenya Education Management institute.

The Kenya High School

Lenana School

Moi Forces Academy

Pangani Girls

Moi Girls High School

Kenyatta University

Kenya Water Institute (KEWI) in South C – Sh3, 000 a day

Kenya institute of Special Education (KISE) – Sh4, 000 a day

The Cooperative University in Karen – Sh5, 200 a day

JKUAT on Thika Road – Sh4,000 a day

The NMS has also set aside KMTC, the Mary Griffin Hostel which has 90 beds and is in the process of putting up a makeshift facility at Mbagathi Hospital which will have 160 beds and will be ready by next week.

So far Kenya has recorded 21,363 positive cases and 364 deaths.

