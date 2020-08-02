Saturday, 01 August 2020 – Popular activist, Boniface Mwangi, has disclosed how he made financial blunders in his 20s.

Mwangi owned a modelling agency and was also a majority shareholder in a PR company while in his 20s and instead of investing the money wisely, he bought a Mercedes Benz to impress strangers but ended up regretting.

According to Mwangi, he splashed Ksh 2.2 Million on the Benz and then spent another Ksh 500,000 to have it fixed.

Apparently, he didn’t check whether the car had a mechanical problems when buying it since he had ready cash to blow and floss around.

He later sold the car to rapper Juliani for Ksh 1.2 Million, which he paid in instalments.

‘In my 20’s l used to own a modelling agency, was a major shareholder in a PR company, bought a Mercedes to impress strangers. Paid 2.2 million without having it checked, ended up spending 500k to fix it. Sold it to Juliani for 1.2M, he paid in small instalments kama deni ya kiosk’ he wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST