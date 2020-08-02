Saturday August 1, 2020 – There were long queues at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Friday as hundreds of Chinese nationals try to flee the country amid uncertainty over Coronavirus in the country.

The Ministry of Transport said on Thursday that it had cleared 11 countries for the resumption of international flights in and out of Kenya scheduled to commence tomorrow, August 1st.

Long queues were witnessed at JKIA as foreigners, mainly the Chinese, who had been stuck in the country since March, scrambled to make their way out of the country.

When asked why they were leaving the country, many said they were doing so as a measure of precaution following an upsurge of the Covid-19 infections in Kenya.

Majority of those leaving were women and children.

The Chinese nationals had earlier applied to leave the country but their Embassy had opposed their bid.

The countries cleared by the Government are China, South Korea, Japan, Canada, Zimbabwe, Ethiopia, Switzerland, Rwanda, Uganda, Namibia and Morocco.

