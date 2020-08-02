Saturday, August 1, 2020 – As Kenyans and the world of academia mourn the death of renowned UoN sociology lecturer, Dr. Ken Ouko, his last words before he succumbed to Covid-19 have emerged.

Dr. Ouko was hospitalized at Aga Khan Hospital and when his condition deteriorated, he urged his students in a WhatsApp class to pray for him.

He also revealed that he suspects the deadly virus had damaged his lungs and his chances of survival were minimal.

“The very dedicated team of doctors here @Aga Khan have tried their best but hiss kitu nikama ili damage my lungs 2 much.”

“They have just left my room looking all very forlon after the decision to transfer me to ICU”

Plz pray for me.

“God still loves me so I know he’ll spare me but just in case I don’t make: I pray I shall still live Forever in your mind/spirit” his message read.

Dr. Ouko becomes the fourth UoN staff to succumb to Covid-19 with Vice Chancellor Prof Kiama describing his death as a huge loss to the university.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.