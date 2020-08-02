Saturday August 1, 2020 – Tanzanian President, John Pombe Magufuli, has retaliated to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s decision to exclude Tanzania from countries allowed to fly their nationals into Kenya following the resumption of international flights.

The angry Magufuli banned Kenya flights to Tanzania to teach Uhuru a bitter lesson.

The Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA) stated that it had nullified the approval for Kenya Airways for three months, with the ban taking effect from Saturday, August 1st to October 24th.

Director-General Hamza Johari stated that this decision was arrived at after they noted through a number of media reports that Tanzanians will not be allowed to travel to Kenya.

“The authority regrets to inform you that, on a reciprocal basis, the Tanzanian Government has decided to nullify its approval for KQ flights between Nairobi and Dar es Salam/Kilimanjaro/Zanzibar until further notice.”

“This letter also rescinds all previous arrangements that permit KQ flights into Tanzania,” Johari stated.

He added that the Kenyan Government was served with the letter as a notice of the decision made.

On Thursday, July 30th, Transport CS, James Macharia, unveiled a list of countries that will resume air travel to Kenya starting today.

Countries whose citizens were cleared to travel into Kenya include China, South Korea, Japan, Canada, Ethiopia, Switzerland, Rwanda, Uganda, Morroco, Namibia, UK, France and Qatar.

Macharia stated that the decision was drafted in line with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s directive and was completed by a multi-agency team and approved by Health CS Mutahi Kagwe on July 14th.

The CS stated that the countries had been cleared because they recorded declining Coronavirus (Covid-19 cases).

Tanzania has been cagey on her Covid-19 status, with Magufuli declaring the country Covid-19 free.

The Kenyan DAILY POST