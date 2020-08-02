Saturday, 01 August 2020 – After breaking up with Betty Kyallo, Dennis Okari moved on and landed a cool and reserved God fearing lady who sings in the choir.

Ever since he re-married in a low-key wedding, the top rated Investigative Reporter seems to be enjoying his second marriage to the fullest.

Apart from being a media guru, Okari is also a good cook.

He posted photos of a meal that he cooked for his wife after she came home late from work and we must admit that he has amazing culinary skills.

He posted photos of the pan fried fish that he cooked for his wife saying

‘Men who cook. “Pan Fried Fish Tandoori“. So wifey came in late from work last evening and I decided to help her out by making this delicious dinner as we usher in a long weekend’

See photos.







