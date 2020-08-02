Saturday, August 1, 2020 – Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI)’s Serious Crime Unit have arrested three suspected M-Pesa fraudsters.

The three were nabbed on Friday in Njoro, Nakuru County, and Juja in Kiambu County.

The detectives arrested Jacktone Odhiambo Opondo at Belbur Nobility Flats near Egerton University in Njoro and recovered more than 3,000 safaricom sim cards.

In a simultaneous operation in Juja, the detectives arrested Millicent Wanjiru and John Karuku who are thought to be accomplices of the first suspect.

“It has been established that the gang has been getting national identity numbers from a loans App known as Scoppe, and using it to illegally register the acquired sim cards,” said the DCI.

“To execute their fraud, the suspects approach M-Pesa agents purporting to sell sim cards and other products at discounted prices, and then switch the agents’ M-Pesa phones before flushing their float.”

The three are in custody for processing and other legal procedures.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.