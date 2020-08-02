Saturday, August 1, 2020 – Kenya’s Covid-19 death toll has risen to 364 after 23 people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours.

This is the highest number of fatalities ever recorded in a single day since the first case was detected in the country in March.

The new deaths include a 16-year-old young man who did not have any underlying medical history.

“We must demystify this notion that only old people can die as a result of Covid-19.”

“Over the last few days, we have seen young people dying at an alarming rate,” Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said.

At the same time, CS Kagwe announced that the country has recorded 727 new covid-19 cases.

This brings Kenya’s Covid-19 caseload to 21,363.

The new cases consist of 465 males and 262 females with the youngest being one year and the oldest 92.

Out of the 727 infections, 696 are Kenyans while 31 are foreigners living in the country.

But on a positive note, 254 more people have been declared Covid-19 free bringing the number of recoveries to 8,419.

Nairobi continues to lead in terms of new cases with 470, followed by Kiambu with 64, Kajiado 25, Kirinyaga 20, Mombasa 16, Machakos 12, Kilifi and Kwale one.

The 470 cases in Nairobi are from Starehe 50, Lang’ata 40, Makadara 40, Dagoretti-North 48, Embakasi East 34, Embakasi-West 32, Westlands 32, Kasarani 29, Ruaraka 29, Embakasi South 28, Dagoretti South 21, Roysambu 21 and Kibra 20.

Embakasi North has 16, Mathare 14, Embakasi-Central 13 and Kamukunji 13.

