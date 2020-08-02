Saturday, August 1, 2020 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has exposed the deep rot in Kenyan hospitals revealing a grim picture of how Kenyan doctors and nurses are treating COVID 19 patients.

In a post on Thursday, Ahmednasir said being a COVID patient in Kenya is the worst thing to happen to anybody because doctors and nurses are treating patients worse than lepers.

Ahmednasir said a friend of his was treated like a leper when he tested positive for coronavirus.

He said Kenyans doctors and nurses are unqualified and they lack the proper experience to deal with COVID 19.

“How are doctors/nurses treating/handling COVID 19 patients in Kenyan hospitals?.. a lawyer friend’s experience is harrowing… the stigma, lack of training and right tools create a situation where patients are treated worse than lepers.in some societies in ancient times @MOH_Kenya,” Ahmednasir said.

“Getting admitted to a hospital is the BIGGEST problem… even nurses at the admission desks in all the hospitals the patient sought admission ran away…. admission through a PRIVATE arrangement by a personal doctor saved the day.,” Ahmednasir added.

