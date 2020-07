Friday, 31 July 2020 – A man has caused a stir on social media and left fellow members of the male fraternity green with envy after he paraded his two beautiful wives.

He took photos sandwiched between the two pretty ladies who are at peace with each other despite being co-wives.

They were planting kisses on the lucky man, making him feel like a real king.

Polygamy is the way to go.

Look at these beautiful photos.







