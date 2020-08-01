Saturday, August 1, 2020 – There will be fireworks at Wembley Stadium later today when London rivals, Arsenal and Chelsea, face off in the 139th FA Cup final.

The Gunners, who are looking for a record-extending 14th FC Cup triumph, knocked out defending Champions, Manchester City, to book a place in the final while the Blues humiliated Manchester United 3-1 in the semis.

The Blues have won just one of their last 13 FA Cup games against Arsenal, beating them 2-1 in the 2009 semi-final, thanks to goals from Florent Malouda and Didier Drogba.

Aaron Ramsey was the late hero for Arsenal in the 2017 final, while the 2002 final will be best remembered for late strikes by Freddie Ljungberg and Ray Parlour in Cardiff.

However, in all competitions, the Blues have lost just two of their last 10 meetings with the Gunners.

This season’s league fixtures finished in a 2-1 victory for the Blues in December – Jorginho and Tammy Abraham scoring late on – and a 2-2 draw six months ago.

Arsenal: Martinez; Holding, Luiz, Tierney; Bellerin, Ceballos, Xhaka, Saka; Pepe, Lacazette, Aubameyang

Chelsea: Caballero; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Christensen, Alonso, Jorginho, Kovacic, Mount, Willian, Pulisic, Giroud

Prediction: Arsenal; 1- 1 Chelsea (Arsenal to win 2-1 AET)

Arsenal have had a Premier League campaign to forget, finishing a distant eighth place with lowest points tally in 25 years.

For Arteta, the FA cup will not only redeem their season but also ensure automatic qualification for the Europa League next season.

On the other hand, Frank Lampard will seek to crown an impressive first season as Chelsea boss with a trophy having secured Champions League qualification.

While this could go either way, we reckon Arsenal will edge out the Blues in extra time after a 1-1 stalemate in normal time. Watch Arocho’s corner below and see more tips after and play responsibly.

SCP (14:30) Aberdeen v Rangers -2

SCP (17:00) Hibernian v Kilmarnock -1x

FA CUP (19:00) Arsenal v Chelsea –GG

BE1 (21:30) Club Brugge v Antwerp -1

IT1 (21:45) Atalanta v Inter –X2

IT1 (21:45) AC Milan v Cagliari -1

IT1 (21:45) Juventus v Roma –GG

IT1 (21:45) Napoli v Lazio –GG

PT1 (22:45) Benfica v Porto – GG

