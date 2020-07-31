Friday July 31, 2020 – Kirinyaga Woman Rep, Purity Ngirici’s husband, Andrew, has warned Governor Anne Waiguru over the standoff between the Executive and County Assembly.

Speaking yesterday, Ngirici stated that differences will only be solved if she agrees to humble herself.

“The Governor should stand down and realise that Kirinyaga has real men and stop despising MCAs,” he stated.

He criticised the Governor for proposing outsiders to try and find a middle ground between the two sides.

“Kirinyaga has its own people who can find solutions to matters affecting us.”

“She should not invite the likes of Fatuma Gedi, Alice Wanga and Peter Munga to come talk to us.”

“That was very disrespectful,” he slammed.

The billionaire also criticized President Uhuru Kenyatta, claiming that he was lucky he couldn’t run for another term in office because Kirinyaga voters would not have supported him.

“If President Kenyatta was running for another term, he would have had a difficult time because he only listens to three people.”

“They are families that think Kirinyaga belongs to them,” Ngirici claimed.

Earlier in the day, politicians had convened a meeting to plan on how to visit Deputy President William Ruto.

The Deputy President has been meeting delegations from various counties.

The Kirinyaga Woman Rep is a close ally of DP Ruto and is said to be eyeing the Governor’s post in the next election.

The couple have been critical of Waiguru and supported her ouster which was overturned by the Senate.

The Kenyan DAILY POST