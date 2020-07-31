Thursday July 30, 2020 – Former Mukuerweini MP, Kabando wa Kabando, has lambasted President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government saying that the Head of State is surrounded by conmen and crooks who have their own selfish agenda.

In a hard hitting statement on Thursday, Kabando urged Uhuru to dissolve the Cabinet because he is surrounded by dishonest people.

Kabando claimed that Uhuru’s regime had become too shaky given the fact that he surrounded himself with filthy rotten thieves who only think about enriching themselves instead of serving wananchi

“President Uhuru’s reign is shaky.”

“We’ve said it before, only now “whispers” all over.”

“The ship is fast sinking. Mr. President, Act boldly, dissolve the entire cabinet, focus COVID-19 economic cushion remedies, joblessness, food, rent. Cabinet stink filthy rotten,” he claimed.

He also claimed that the Head of State was a political hostage having succumbed to charms of both ODM leader, Raila Odinga, and his Wiper counterpart, Kalonzo Musyoka.

“Is #BBI on course? Methinks NOT.”

“Truth is, Uhuru marooned, hostage of conmen, crooks, thieves, layabouts, and hypocrites.”

“Buck stops at the UK’s desk.”

“And, ODM is craftily offloading Uhuru trains.”

“Unfortunately, #BBI fell. Bad.”

“Pray, President focuses on pandemic & graft, we’ll be good,” Kabando asked.

