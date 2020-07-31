The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is an impartial, neutral and independent organisation with the exclusively humanitarian mission to protect the lives and dignity of victims of war and internal violence and to provide them with assistance. It also endeavours to prevent suffering by promoting and strengthening International Humanitarian Law and universal humanitarian principles.

Overall Responsibility

The Transport Officer is responsible for coordinating shipping and transport by air, sea, road, rail and river for ICRC operations on a global level.

Responsibilities

Manages orders for transport, cargo handling and storage ensuring that approvals and recording are carried out according to established criteria;

Liaises with staff working in the regional centres, headquarters, the Supply Chain Unit and import-export to efficiently plan dispatch and shipment of cargo;

Maintains and updates shipping instructions to ensure that the required documentation is accurate, on time delivery is achieved and information is shared with the stakeholders;

Purchase logistics services (transport & handling) in line with the ICRC’s procedures and rules on financial management;

Negotiates freight charges and ensures that cargo is dispatched in a safe and cost-efficient manner;

Keeps track of all international truck movements and follows up with fleet responsible to ensure a timely and swift turnaround;

Analyses and mitigates risks (vehicle looting & safety hazards) in dangerous locations;

Coaches and supervises staff within his team;

Qualifications

Degree in Logistics or equivalent;

Five years’ work experience in transportation/Logistics industry;

Excellent command of written and spoken English;

Working knowledge & certification of ERP systems will be an added advantage;

Excellent computer skills;

Valid driving license and IATA Dangerous Goods Regulation Certification;

Certificate of good conduct;

Must be a Kenyan Citizen;

How To Apply

The interested candidates should submit their applications on or before 7th August 2020 at 4:30 pm with the CV, motivation letter, including references details, supporting documents (Certificates, Diplomas etc) and current and expected remuneration to ICRC Logistics Support Centre, HR Department via: E-mail : lon_hr_rec_services@icrc.org

The reference Transport Officer must be stated in the application to be valid. If you do not clearly state the position for which you are applying & attach the required Degree & other supporting documents, your application will not be considered.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

ICRC does not charge a fee at any stage of the recruitment process. All applications are free for all candidates and no one should require any payment or compensation during the recruitment process. If the candidate is asked for any fee, he/she must report to ICRC HR Department through the recruitment contact.

ICRC is committed to diversity and welcomes applications from qualified candidates regardless of disability, gender identity, marital or civil partnership status, race, colour or ethnic and national origins, religion or belief, or sexual orientation.