Friday July 31, 2020 – Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i, and Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) boss, Mohammed Badi, made an abrupt visit to City Hall yesterday after the assault of an MCA.

Matiang’i and the NMS boss arrived at the building in the company of around eight people dressed in suits and white face masks.

The no-nonsense CS ordered police at City Hall to be disarmed with immediate effect and their licenses withdrawn after they were filmed battering Mlango Kubwa MCA Patricia Mutheu.

A section of MCAs had stormed the premises and wanted to serve Speaker Beatrice Elachi with an impeachment notice signed by 59 members before hell broke loose and the rogue police descended on them.

The MCAs were seeking to oust County Assembly Speaker, Beatrice Elachi.

On Monday, July 27th, Elachi accused the Nairobi Governor of being behind the push to have her removed.

She noted that the MCAs allied to Sonko were unhappy with efforts by National Metropolitan Service (NMS) at sealing all loopholes in the County.

“Sonko knows that there is a new clerk who was recently sworn in and he knows that his impeachment can come out of the court now and that is the war he has with me.”

“He has been using [Jacob] Ngwele (Assembly Clerk) in all his cases in court and right now he is very angry because he knows the order that stopped his ouster can be revived now that Ngwele is gone.”

“The impeachment motion is motivated by that,” she stated.

