Friday July 31, 2020 – Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman, Wafula Chebukati, has slammed former IEBC commissioner, Dr Rosylene Akombe, after she said that former IEBC ICT manager, Chris Msando, was led “to the slaughterhouse” by commission insiders.

Three years ago, Msando, who had promised Kenyans a fool proof 2017 Presidential Election, was killed and his body dumped in a coffee farm in Muguga, Kikuyu constituency.

“…Painful that instead on this day three years ago, your own colleagues led you to the slaughterhouse.”

“Like Judas, they sold you for thirty cents, “Akombe said during the commemoration of Msando on 30th July.

But IEBC chairman, Wafula Chebukati, said it was unfair for Akombe to speak three years later yet she was around when the murder took place.

“We all want to see justice for the family of Msando and for Msando.”

“We have said this right from the beginning,”

“It appears there is something she knows which we don’t know.”

“I believe she should provide that information to the investigative agencies.”

“Perhaps it will help for the investigations to be completed,” Chebukati said.

The IEBC boss concluded by saying that his commission did everything possible from the onset to help solve the murder.

The Kenyan DAILY POST