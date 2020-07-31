Thursday July 30, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto wished the earth would open and swallow him on Thursday during the burial of PCEA Secretary General, Peter Kariuki, in Thogoto, Kikuyu constituency.

Kariuki passed away on Sunday after testing positive for coronavirus.

Dr Ruto was among those who attended the burial and as it had been the norm, mourners expected the DP to deliver the President’s message because the Head of State didn’t attend.

However to their shock, Uhuru’s message was read by Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe.

Ruto was almost crying when Mutahi Kagwe read the President’s message.

The deceased mobilised 4.5 million church members across East Africa to help those affected by Covid-19, only to be killed by the same virus.

Kariuki led the Adopt a Family initiative that collected food for the vulnerable.

He mobilised church members to donate as little as Sh50 weekly or give in kind dry food packages for families that could no longer work for a living due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST