Friday July 31, 2020 – Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has sensationally claimed that Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader, Raila Odinga, had set in motion a plan to desert President Uhuru Kenyatta and the famous March 9th, 2018 handshake.

Speaking during the burial of Kiharu MP, Ndindi Nyoro’s grandmother, Waririmu Kihoro, in Gaturi, Murang’a County, Kuria noted that the voting in the Senate on the controversial Revenue Allocation Formula was just the beginning.

He observed that majority of Senators who voted against an amendment that would have seen the formula sail through were from the Raila Odinga-led National Super Alliance (NASA) opposition coalition.

He claimed that despite Raila declaring his support for the third basis formula, he had abandoned President Uhuru Kenyatta’s development agenda and planned to use the handshake for political expediency, with one eye on the 2022 presidential elections.

“Mr. President, I had warned you about this man (Raila).”

“If he is really standing with you, and he is so powerful, why couldn’t he tell the 18 allies of his to support the amendment?”

“This is like a man who is running after your father for a title.”

“Raila is trying to snatch a title from President Uhuru Kenyatta,” he stated.

Kuria maintained that they will not waver in pushing the ‘One Man, One Vote, One Shilling’ principle long advocated for by leaders from the President’s Mt. Kenya backyard.

The Kenyan DAILY POST