PMC Estates seeks to hire a mature, experienced, self-driven and results oriented candidate to fill in the role of a Property Letting Officer. The desired persons will be reporting to the senior property manager

Responsibilities

Ensuring all units for all managed properties are fully occupied

Maintains property rentals by advertising and filling vacancies; negotiating and enforcing leases; maintaining and securing premises.

Establishing rental rate by surveying and analyzing local rental rates

Attracts tenants by advertising vacancies, obtaining referrals from current tenants, explaining advantages of location and services and showing units.

Performing tenants screening and background checks

Negotiating leases and collecting security deposits

Prepares reports by collecting, analyzing, and summarizing data and trends.

Contributing to the achievement of allocated annual letting targets by proactively and rigorously engaging in marketing activities

Providing potential tenants with details of properties that fit their requirements in terms of rent, size and location

Offering potential tenants a selection of properties available for letting

Accompany clients during property visits

Advising clients on the suitability and value of the property they are visiting

Assisting in coming up with and establishing marketing and advertising plans and strategies for vacant properties

Creating new property listing content and ensuring the same is updated on all marketing platforms

Provide periodic (daily, weekly and monthly) sales reports to company management on sales operations and generated returns

Updates job knowledge by participating in educational opportunities, reading professional publications, maintaining personal networks and participating in professional organizations

Any other duty as may be assigned

Qualifications

Degree/ diploma in sales, marketing or business related field

At least 2 years’ sales and marketing experience in the real estate sector, experience in property letting and management of both commercial and residential properties will be an added advantage.

Strong interpersonal skills

Good knowledge of the Kenyan rental property market

Excellent communication, negotiation, marketing and presentation skills

Mature, well-groomed and well-spoken with a strong database of clients

Must be able to work under minimal supervision

Must have a strong positive attitude

A team player and ready to work with others

How To Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the required qualifications and experience; please send your Application with a well detailed CV, names & addresses of three referees quoting the job title on the email subject (Property Letting Officer) to recruitment@pmcestates.co.ke