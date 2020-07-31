PMC Estates seeks to hire a matureexperienced, self-driven and results oriented candidate to fill in the role of a Property Letting Officer. The desired persons will be reporting to the senior property manager

Responsibilities

  • Ensuring all units for all managed properties are fully occupied
  • Maintains property rentals by advertising and filling vacancies; negotiating and enforcing leases; maintaining and securing premises.
  • Establishing rental rate by surveying and analyzing local rental rates
  • Attracts tenants by advertising vacancies, obtaining referrals from current tenants, explaining advantages of location and services and showing units.
  • Performing tenants screening and background checks
  • Negotiating leases and collecting security deposits
  • Prepares reports by collecting, analyzing, and summarizing data and trends.
  • Contributing to the achievement of allocated annual letting targets by proactively and rigorously engaging in marketing activities
  • Providing potential tenants with details of properties that fit their requirements in terms of rent, size and location
  • Offering potential tenants a selection of properties available for letting
  • Accompany clients during property visits
  • Advising clients on the suitability and value of the property they are visiting
  • Assisting in coming up with and establishing marketing and advertising plans and strategies for vacant properties
  • Creating new property listing content and ensuring the same is updated on all marketing platforms
  • Provide periodic (daily, weekly and monthly) sales reports to company management on sales operations and generated returns
  • Updates job knowledge by participating in educational opportunities, reading professional publications, maintaining personal networks and participating in professional organizations
  • Any other duty as may be assigned

Qualifications

  • Degree/ diploma in sales, marketing or business related field
  • At least 2 years’ sales and marketing experience in the real estate sector, experience in property letting and management of both commercial and residential properties will be an added advantage.
  • Strong interpersonal skills
  • Good knowledge of the Kenyan rental property market
  • Excellent communication, negotiation, marketing and presentation skills
  • Mature, well-groomed and well-spoken with a strong database of clients
  • Must be able to work under minimal supervision
  • Must have a strong positive attitude
  • A team player and ready to work with others

How To Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the required qualifications and experience; please send your Application with a well detailed CV, names & addresses of three referees quoting the job title on the email subject (Property Letting Officer) to recruitment@pmcestates.co.ke

