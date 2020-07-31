PMC Estates seeks to hire a mature, experienced, self-driven and results oriented candidate to fill in the role of a Property Letting Officer. The desired persons will be reporting to the senior property manager
Responsibilities
- Ensuring all units for all managed properties are fully occupied
- Maintains property rentals by advertising and filling vacancies; negotiating and enforcing leases; maintaining and securing premises.
- Establishing rental rate by surveying and analyzing local rental rates
- Attracts tenants by advertising vacancies, obtaining referrals from current tenants, explaining advantages of location and services and showing units.
- Performing tenants screening and background checks
- Negotiating leases and collecting security deposits
- Prepares reports by collecting, analyzing, and summarizing data and trends.
- Contributing to the achievement of allocated annual letting targets by proactively and rigorously engaging in marketing activities
- Providing potential tenants with details of properties that fit their requirements in terms of rent, size and location
- Offering potential tenants a selection of properties available for letting
- Accompany clients during property visits
- Advising clients on the suitability and value of the property they are visiting
- Assisting in coming up with and establishing marketing and advertising plans and strategies for vacant properties
- Creating new property listing content and ensuring the same is updated on all marketing platforms
- Provide periodic (daily, weekly and monthly) sales reports to company management on sales operations and generated returns
- Updates job knowledge by participating in educational opportunities, reading professional publications, maintaining personal networks and participating in professional organizations
- Any other duty as may be assigned
Qualifications
- Degree/ diploma in sales, marketing or business related field
- At least 2 years’ sales and marketing experience in the real estate sector, experience in property letting and management of both commercial and residential properties will be an added advantage.
- Strong interpersonal skills
- Good knowledge of the Kenyan rental property market
- Excellent communication, negotiation, marketing and presentation skills
- Mature, well-groomed and well-spoken with a strong database of clients
- Must be able to work under minimal supervision
- Must have a strong positive attitude
- A team player and ready to work with others
How To Apply
If you are up to the challenge, possess the required qualifications and experience; please send your Application with a well detailed CV, names & addresses of three referees quoting the job title on the email subject (Property Letting Officer) to recruitment@pmcestates.co.ke