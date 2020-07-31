KPC/ADVT/14/2020 – Grade KPC 3,

Responsibilities

Responsible for projects management in construction, commissioning and handing over to ensure that the company funds are efficiently utilized during all stages of the projects and that they are implemented in accordance with the contract so that they can meet the intended use at best quality.

Ensure proper running of all engineering projects in KPC through effective guidance to both staff in the Department and external suppliers/contractors.

Co-ordinate the construction of engineering projects and ensure they are executed in accordance with the contract in a professional manner to guarantee efficiency, cost effectiveness and timely completion.

Provide technical leadership to multidisciplinary teams to enable them develop, implement and evaluate strategic management plans and budgets aimed at improving performance standards and organizational effectiveness.

Develop and implement strategies for creating a high performing organizational culture based on transparency, integrity, accountability, performance measurement and results to ensure that programme activities are undertaken on sound management principles and practices.

Initiate and participate in organizational performance reviews and business process improvement programmes as well as undertake special investigations aimed at improving organizational effectiveness.

Participate in the recruitment and selection of staff in order to ensure that the candidates selected have the required job competencies and are provided with orientation and induction programme necessary for effective job performance.

Review incidents of violations against organizational policy and regulations as well as handle employee disputes and take appropriate action in line with approved policies, procedures and regulations.

Conduct training needs assessment, design and implement training programmes aimed at equipping staff with appropriate job competencies in order to improve the design and delivery of high quality services.

Plan, monitor and evaluate the performance of staff against set targets and objectives and implementing development action plans aimed at building the capacity of individuals and multidisciplinary teams.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Engineering from a recognized university

Minimum ten (10) years relevant experience, five (5) of which must be at senior management level gained in Project Management operations

Qualification in Project Management will be an added advantage

Registered and licensed with EBK as a professional Engineer or any other recognized professional body.

Proficiency in computer applications.

Leadership Course lasting not less than two (2) weeks

Fulfils the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya

Key Skills and Competencies

Comprehensive knowledge and understanding of engineering aspects in Oil/gas Industry including broad knowledge of local and international standards (and petroleum and environmental testing

Strong well developed written and verbal communication and interpersonal skills including ability to prepare relevant reports.

Flexibility and responsiveness in handling and determining engineering issues, sound analytical skills and the ability to identify with precision the critical factors of a problem in an impartial objective way.

Ability to maintain professional status and keep abreast of evolving trends in Petroleum industry.

Demonstrate technical expertise in risk management, quality assurance as well as monitoring and evaluation.

Ability to deliver KPC’s articulated vision for change.

Ability to establish flexible multidisciplinary teams.

Ability to empower staff through coaching, mentoring and counselling.

Comprehensive knowledge and understanding of KPC requirements including broad knowledge of international trends in engineering projects.

Accountability and results oriented management rather than direct supervision.

Ability to handle an Emergency Response situation and Team as well as handling safety oversight roles.

How To Apply

Interested candidates are requested to visit the KPC website www.kpc.co.ke under the Career Opportunities section where the Job Descriptions and Specifications as well as the User Manual containing instructions on how to apply for the positions have been posted.

All applications should be received not later than 5.00pm (East African Time) on Tuesday, 11th August 2020.

Candidates interested in positions in Grade KPC 3 are expected to fulfil the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya. They must upload copies of the following;

Certificate of Good Conduct from the Directorate of Criminal investigations

Clearance Certificate from Higher Education Loans Board (HELB)

Tax Compliance Certificate from Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA)

Clearance from the Ethics & Anti-corruption Authority (EACC)

Clearance from Credit Reference Bureau (CRB)

Kenya Pipeline Company is an equal opportunity employer committed to diversity and gender equality. Women and persons with disability are encouraged to apply.

Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Any form of canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.