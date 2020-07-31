Friday July 31, 2020 – Renowned scholar and human rights activist, Prof Makau Mutua, has poured cold water on the appointment of Michael Joseph as the Safaricom Board Chairman.

Joseph replaces Nicholas Ng’ang’a, who has retired, after being at the helm of the board for a period of 13 years.

The telco’s Chief Executive Officem Peter Ndegwa, announced in a statement on Thursday that Joseph will have the mandate of handling customer sentiments, greater brand consideration, and to bolster the firm’s digital transformation agenda.

“He brings a wealth of skills and industry knowledge given his contribution to the growth of Safaricom from very humble beginnings to becoming one of the most innovative, influential and profitable companies in the East African region,” Ndegwa said.

Joseph was the firm’s first Chief Executive Officer, a position he took up in July 2000 when the company was relaunched as a joint venture between Vodafone UK and Telkom Kenya.

Joseph is currently the board chairperson of Kenya Airways and is also Vodafone’s Strategic Advisor, appointed to the Boards of Vodacom Group South Africa, Vodacom Tanzania and Vodacom Mozambique.

Prof Makau now wonders why Michael is reappointed to boards of many companies yet there are many qualified black Kenyans who can fill those positions.

“FRANKLY, I don’t UNDERSTAND why Michael Joseph — a white guy — keeps on being APPOINTED and REAPPOINTED to chair the boards of virtually every critical company in Kenya. Are there no Black people who can steer any of these companies? SMH!” Makau said.

