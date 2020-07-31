Thursday, 30 July 2020 -KTN anchor, Mary Kilobi, has adapted to the village life in Kajiado after ditching the slay queen life to become a responsible wife.

The popular anchor, who left tongues wagging after she got married to aging COTU boss, Francis Atwoli, despite their huge age difference, was spotted inspecting their expansive farm with Mzee Atwoli.

The youthful Kilobi was dressed like a 70 year old village grandmother as she toured the farm with her husband.

While having a conversation with herders who look after their cows, Atwoli was heard praising Mary Kilobi, saying how she takes care of him.

‘She really takes care of the home very well, this lady takes care of the home,’ the COTU boss said as his youthful wife blushed.

Here are photos and video of Mary Kilobi and Mzee Atwoli inspecting their farm.