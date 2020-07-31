Thursday July 30, 2020 – Machakos Governor, Dr. Alfred Mutua, has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to go for lessons in Tanzania on how to manage the Covid19 pandemic.

According to Mutua, people are not dying in Tanzania like Kenya as a result of Covid19 due to herbal medication.

He said he has received several bottles of the concoction apparently being given to patients in Tanzania to treat coronavirus.

The Governor noted that the contents of the bottles are now in the hands of scientists at the Machakos Research Labs where they are being tested to establish their effectiveness against the deadly virus.

“TANZANIAN COVID CURE?”

“I have received bottles of medicine being used in TZ for Covid19 treatment.”

“I am giving one to the Machakos Research Labs & sending the other to KEMRI so that they can study the contents & if approved, even try it on patients – we save lives,” said Mutua.

Dr. Mutua, who is not a medical doctor by profession, hopes that the cure can be tried on patients to save lives.

Machakos is one of the five Counties that have achieved the 300-bed capacity ordered by the national Government for the handling of Covid19 patients.

The other four Counties are: Kakamega, Mombasa, Murang’a and Kiambu.

This is also in the wake of Madagascar establishing new Covid-19 treatment centers after abandoning hope that their herbal concoction, that had been widely touted by their President Andry Rajoelina, could treat the virus.

“We are inaugurating the CTC-Treatment centre in Mahamasina, which can accommodate 250 patients with severe forms,” said Rajoelina on Sunday morning.

Madagascar’s Covid19 cases have increased exponentially since the herbal cure was promoted and are now nearing 10,000.

Kenya’s Covid19 caseload, on the other hand, has since aggressively spread hitting nearly 18,000 since the country’s travel ban into and out of major urban areas was lifted.

